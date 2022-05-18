Borat Actor Sacha Baron Cohen Drops $9M Lawsuit Against MA Cannabis Dispensary Billboard, Here's What Happened

Actor Sacha Baron Cohen has dropped his lawsuit against Solar Therapeutics, a Massachusetts cannabis dispensary that used the image of his Borat character on a billboard without his permission, reported the AP.

A document filed in Boston federal court on Tuesday said the two sides have agreed to dismiss the case brought last summer by the Borat star in which he was asking for $9 million.

The legal filing did not mention any settlement in the case.

What Was The Billboard?

The disputed billboard was an image of Baron Cohen’s hilarious Borat character giving the now-famous thumbs-up and exclaiming "It's Nice!"

The billboard along a Massachusetts interstate highway was taken down three days after Baron Cohen’s attorneys sent a cease-and-desist order to the dispensary, according to the suit.

And What Was In The Lawsuit?

At the time, Baron Cohen's attorneys said that the actor “never would participate in an advertising campaign for cannabis” and that the use of his image falsely conveyed to the public that he endorsed the company’s products.

The lawsuit stated that Cohen is "highly protective" of his image and has never allowed his Borat character to be used for advertising or marketing of any product or service anywhere, other than TV series or films involving Borat.

Furthermore, Sacha Baron Cohen apparently does not agree with cannabis use.

"With his 'Ali G' character, portrayed by Mr. Baron Cohen in the HBO television series Da Ali G Show, Mr. Baron Cohen has spent much of his career making a mockery of 'stoner' culture – a culture which the Defendants' Billboard overtly celebrates," according to the complaint.

Thankfully, there is a happy ending to what could have been an expensive ordeal for Somerset-based Solar Therapeutics.