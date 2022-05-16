Arcview Capital's New Equity Crowdfunding Platform Will Support Capital Raise Needs Of Industry Businesses

Arcview Capital announced the launch of its equity crowdfunding platform that will be devoted to supporting cannabis and other adaptogenic plant-based businesses by democratizing investment in these rapidly scaling industries so that all who wish to participate can do so.

With the addition of this full-service crowdfunding platform, Arcview Capital is expanding upon its strategic partnership with industry leader, The Arcview Group, to make investing in cannabis and other plant medicines uniquely simple. Perfectly timed to support growing markets, Arcview Capital’s crowdfunding platform will fuel growth in cannabis, psilocybin and other plant-based modalities. Cannabis alone is predicted to generate some $25 billion in revenue in the U.S. by 2025.

“We’re excited to continue to be a thought leader on investing and capital raising in this industry. Our goal is always to provide new services that best support the business of cannabis,” said The Arcview Group’s CEO Jeffrey Finkle. “Today, Arcview Capital expands the power of our ecosystem with this new financial vehicle, benefiting companies seeking private investments in an environment where risk needs navigation but the opportunity is nearly limitless.”

Arcview Capital CEO Philip Rothman added that this new full-service crowdfunding platform is focused primarily on the cannabis industry.

"We are, to our knowledge, the first broker-dealer to offer such a focused crowdfunding platform in cannabis,” Rothman said. “Since its official introduction as a financial vehicle in 2015, crowdfunding has become a major force in raising funds, surpassing $2.5 billion in equity raised in the United States. It’s ideal for the cannabis space as crowdfunding enables both small and large investors to buy an interest in a company and support that company as it grows. With this launch, we further expand the capabilities of the Arcview ecosystem to support our clients where they need it most.”

Arcview Capital anticipates its first crowdfunding offerings to be live by the end of Q2 and is currently accepting applications. Click here for more information.