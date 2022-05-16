EXCLUSIVE: LEVIA Cannabis-Infused Seltzer Launches New Limited-Edition Flavor Dragon Fruit

LEVIA, a cannabis-infused seltzer, has launched its latest seasonal flavor, Dragon Fruit, just in time for the summer heat. It will hit shelves across Massachusetts later this week.

The limited-edition Dragon Fruit mimics the desired effects of LEVIA’s “Achieve” seltzer – consisting of a sativa cannabis blend that gives consumers energy for work or play – with a new, fruity flavor.

The new flavor features original artwork from Dean McKeever, a local Massachusetts illustrator that’s no stranger to the LEVIA brand. Keever’s work also was highlighted in previous seasonal flavors including Pomegranate Punch and Orange Blossom.

“It’s always seltzer season at LEVIA, but just in time for summer, our Dragon Fruit seasonal flavor is making its debut,” Troy Brosnan, co-founder of LEVIA stated. “Whether you’re hanging with friends or enjoying a day at the beach, LEVIA’s quick onset, great taste, and familiar form factor make it a great choice for summer activities.”

Along with LEVIA’s other products, which include cannabis-infused seltzers and water-soluble tinctures, the sweet, fruity flavors of the Dragon Fruit will elevate your experience with a fast and predictable onset of effects, which typically begin within 15-20 minutes. LEVIA’s products are all made in Georgetown, Massachusetts and are crafted with the finest locally sourced buds and simple all-natural ingredients. Each 12-ounce can of seltzer contains 5mg THC, zero calories, and zero sugar.

Photo: Courtesy of Craig Capello Photography