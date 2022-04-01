LEVIA Cannabis Infused Seltzer Launches New Limited-Edition Flavor Mellow Mule In Massachusetts

LEVIA, a cannabis-infused seltzer, recently announced the launch of its latest seasonal flavor, Mellow Mule, just in time for spring.

Hitting shelves throughout Massachusetts later this week, the limited-edition Mellow Mule mimics the desired effects of LEVIA’s “Celebrate” can – a hybrid cannabis blend keeping consumers uplifted and social – in a new, refreshing flavor.

With 4/20 fast approaching, the LEVIA team decided to embrace the marquee cannabis holiday with a gingery, lime twist. The combination of ginger with a hint of lime leaves consumers feeling refreshed, focused and bubbly.

The limited-run can will feature artwork from Hailey Bonia, a local Massachusetts artist and owner of Flourish Artistic Services.

“We’ve gotten a great reception from our previous Cranberry Lime, Pomegranate Punch, and Orange Blossom cans, and look forward to continuing to deliver fun and innovative experiences,” Matt Melander, co-founder of LEVIA, said.

Along with LEVIA’S other products, which include cannabis-infused seltzers and water-soluble tinctures, the crisp and refreshing ginger-lime flavors of the Mellow Mule will elevate your experience with a fast and predictable onset of effects, which typically begin within 15-20 minutes.

LEVIA’s products are all made in Georgetown, Massachusetts and are crafted with the finest locally sourced buds and simple all-natural ingredients. Each 12 ounce can of seltzer contains 5mg THC, zero calories, and zero sugar.

LEVIA’s Mellow Mule will be available the first week of April. All LEVIA products can be found in over 150 licensed dispensaries throughout the state of Massachusetts.

Photo: Courtesy of Kobby Mendez on Unsplash