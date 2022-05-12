Tilray's Good Supply Brand Expands High-Potency Cannabis Portfolio, Here Are The Details

Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY TLRY is expanding Good Supply's cannabis portfolio with the launch of new high-potency products including liquid wax vapes and exclusive new flower strains that will be available in select markets across Canada.

Good Supply’s new cannabis flower offerings include Sweet Berry Kush and Monkey Butter, both high-THC Indica strains will be available in 3.5G and 28G bags. Good Supply’s new liquid wax vape cartridges are formulated with a powerhouse blend of butane extracted concentrates including full-spectrum wax, THC distillate, and strain-specific cannabis terpenes for a pure true-to-flower taste. Unlike a standard cannabis vape cartridge, the Good Supply liquid wax vapes are made to emulate 'dabs-to-go' with a true to dab experience and an extra kick of THC for the concentrate enthusiasts.

In conjunction with Good Supply’s expanded product portfolio, the brand launched ‘Good Supply TV' a new educational video series exploring the brand's latest product innovations providing key product knowledge for budtenders and consumers.

Photo: Courtesy of Tilray Brands, Inc.

