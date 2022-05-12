Field Trip Launches At-Home Ketamine Treatment In Partnership With Nue Life

Field Trip Health FTRP, a company offering mental health treatment using ketamine therapy, has inked a unique deal with Nue Life Health to expand its service offerings to at-home treatment.

Field Trip currently has eleven clinics across North America, where the company provides ketamine sessions to treat mental health indications like depression, anxiety and PTSD.

Nue Life, on the other hand, is a tech-first care delivery company providing at-home ketamine therapy through a telehealth platform. In April, the company closed a $23 million Series A.

Field Trip At Home

The new partnership allows Field Trip to offer patients an alternative approach at a lower cost. At the same time, Nue Life can refer patients to Field Trip’s clinics, in cases where in-patient experience may be a better alternative.

The companies are launching a new service called “Field Trip at Home, powered by Nue Life” by which Field Trip will expand its service to people who cannot undertake in-clinic treatment or who cannot afford Field Trip’s current price structure.

Juan Pablo Cappello, co-founder and CEO of Nue Life said the at-home model can help reduce the cost of ketamine therapy by 60 to 80 percent.

“Field Trip has eight clinics in the United States. Many of their prospective patients either can’t pay $750 per treatment, or they’re geographically too far from the clinic, or even if they’re not too far, they don’t have two and a half or three hours to leave their family, their home or their office,” Capello told Benzinga an interview.

“We realized certain kinds of patients are going to be more comfortable with Field Trip’s approach and other patients are going to be more comfortable with our approach, and so we decided to collaborate, to basically offer more options to our prospective patient populations,” Cappello explained.

Getting The Word Out

Cappello noted that part of Nue Life’s motivation behind the partnership has to do with Field Trip’s position as a “huge megaphone in terms of the conversation around psychedelics.”

“Part of getting these therapies out to a broader audience is winning people’s hearts and minds," Cappello said. "Field Trip has really created a consistent, ethical and honest conversation around the power of psychedelics, as well as the risks.”

According to the companies, after tracking patient outcomes for past treatments, both models offer very similar results.

Photo by Maryjoy Caballero on Unsplash.