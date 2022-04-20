Agrify To Launch VFU Rapid Deployment Pack To Help Cannabis Cultivators Accelerate Speed To Market

Agrify Corporation AGFY is launching its line of VFU Rapid Deployment Packs designed to quickly deploy 10, 15, 20 or 28 prepackaged Agrify Vertical Farm Units in a single-tiered setup at customer facilities.

Preconfigured for rapid deployment, Agrify RDP customers can immediately begin cultivating exceptional quality cannabis, accelerating the time to profitability.

Operational within weeks, Agrify RDPs quickly validate the value proposition of cultivating using VFUs for operators, as VFUs can generate a higher and more consistent yield of superior flower at a lower operational cost when compared to traditional cultivation setups.

Agrify RDPs are ideal for customers interested in VFU technology who would like to reduce the expense and delay of building out their facility, minimize the time required to having a saleable product in the market, and allows operators – in particular MSOs – to validate VFUs without undertaking major building renovations while minimizing disruption to their existing facility and operations.

Each VFU arrives fully integrated with Agrify Insights SaaS cultivation software, enabling operators to precisely plan, track and monitor their grow cycles.

Besides offering a comprehensive production planning system, Agrify Insights enables operators to get granular and dive deep into every environmental factor affecting unit operation, crop growth and health, harvesting, and harvest yields.

In addition to the integrated Agrify Insights platform, Agrify RDPs come preconfigured with all peripheral support equipment required for successful cultivation in VFUs, including chillers, fertigation systems, and wastewater handling systems having the capability to connect directly to the customer’s existing infrastructure.

Management Commentary

“Being customer-focused and having worked with several prominent MSO in the industry, we’ve listened attentively to their feedback to not only improve our products but also on the ease of deploying our solutions in their operations,” Raymond Chang, CEO of Agrify, said. “Development of our VFU RDP offering was directly guided by their desire to minimize the disruption typically encountered when readying a facility for a new cultivation platform.

Chang is one of the speakers at the two-day Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Miami. He will share his knowledge on growing cannabis indoors on Wednesday, April 20.

Photo: Courtesy of CRYSTALWEED cannabis on Unsplash