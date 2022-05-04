CBD Company First To Accept Dogecoin And Other Cryptos On Its Site: The Green Guys, Innovators In Cannabis World

The Green Guys, a California-based CBD brand known for being cool and innovative as it spreads the word about the health benefits of CBD is now doing the same for dogecoin.

The company made headlines by becoming the first CBD company to accept dogecoin and other cryptos on its site. The company is also working on plans to make a foray into the NFT world by opening a CBD Store and Music Studio in the Metaverse.

The ‘Inexperienced Guys,’ brainchild of Green Guys founder David Herrera, seeks to bring the benefits of CBD to the masses and is creating the platform to do just that. Herrera formerly owned and operated a chain of I.T. shops known as The IT Guys.

"Our staff has achieved a superb job creating a platform that brings collectively a variety of premium wellbeing merchandise,” Herrera said in a press release. "We are confident that CBD products will define the future of natural medicine. Hence, we have launched a platform that offers everything our customers need to reap the immense health benefits of CBD.”

After a constant uphill battle to counter the regulations around the CBD industry, Herrera launched The Green Guys in April 2020, along with co-partner Jonathan Garcia.

Herrera and Garcia's efforts have borne fruit as hundreds of thousands of individuals use CBD products for pain relief, to control seizures, to wean off opioids and to treat numerous other conditions. Many former NFL and MLB players have turned to cannabis and CBD for relief.

“With our years of expertise in this business, we all know what works greatest and we are going to customize our platform and choices based mostly in the marketplace traits and consumer suggestions,” Herrera said.