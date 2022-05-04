EXCLUSIVE: Cannatech Co. Lucid Green Expands COA Integrations To Hundreds Of Testing Labs Nationwide

Lucid Green is teaming up with three new cannabis testing labs and lab information systems (LIMS) to expand the full digitization of Certificates of Analysis (COAs) in the cannabis supply chain.

The new partnerships with CannaSafe, Cannalysis, and LabLynx build on Lucid Green’s existing partnerships with Confident Cannabis and Sonoma Lab Works.

Through these new lab and LIMS collaborations, the company is connected to more than 400 individual labs in the U.S.

“By expanding our partnerships with cannabis testing lab systems, we are cutting time and money inefficiencies, while ultimately giving consumers additional information to allow them to have a better cannabis experience,” Larry Levy, co-founder and CEO of Lucid Green, told Benzinga.

In addition, a full digital COA, that reflects lab test results, including terpenes and cannabinoids, is now possible through Lucid Green’s new lab and LIMS partnerships.

“This industry is not growing because stoners are smoking more weed,” Levy continued. “It’s growing because your spouse, neighbor, parents are beginning to see the benefits of using cannabis and want more information to feel confident about and inform their experience.”

In the meantime, the latest move comes on the heels of Lucid Green’s $10 million Series B funding round led by Gron Ventures, with participation by Gotham Green Partners.

The company also launched three new pricing levels for brands, with varying levels of support to accommodate businesses of all sizes.

Photo: Courtesy of Louis Reed on Unsplash