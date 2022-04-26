Lucid Green Secures $10M In Financing To Power Intelligent Cannabis UPC Platform

Lucid Green — the intelligent UPC platform transforming the entire cannabis supply chain — has announced its $10 million Series B funding round led by Gron Ventures, with participation by Gotham Green Partners.

Lucid Green also announced three new pricing levels for brands, with varying levels of support to accommodate businesses of all sizes.

With Lucid Green, brands, retailers, distributors and consumers realize the benefits of a streamlined cannabis supply chain — one that allows for dynamic information sharing, reduces costs, and increases transparency and trust for all stakeholders.

"It's clear that the cannabis supply chain's status quo is holding the industry back, and Lucid Green is proud to have pioneered the first solutions to benefit all stakeholders," Larry Levy, co-founder and CEO of Lucid Green, said. "We are laser-focused on developing the leading solutions to strengthen our industry. Lucid Green benefits brands, distributors and retailers while delivering a much needed educational experience for consumers that helps to further normalize the industry."

LucidIDs Platform

Lucid Green's signature LucidIDs utilize QR codes to make the cannabis supply chain more efficient by allowing for true truck-to-shelf inventory intake, reducing manual labor and human errors, and virtually eliminating data cleanliness issues.

The intelligent QR codes permit dynamic information flow which empowers stakeholders to continue adding information about a product through its lifecycle, unlike the status quo of secondary stickering.

Photo: Courtesy of Esteban Lopez on Unsplash