Flora Growth's JustBrands Named Director To US Hemp Roundtable

acquired JustBrands LLC has been selected as a director to the US Hemp Roundtable, a non-profit lobbying organization designed to exclusively work toward "enhancing, advancing and improving economic and business conditions for the hemp industry.

Flora CEO Luis Merchan - is who is one of the speakers at Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference, to be held on April 20 and April 21 at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel in Florida – called JBL a “well-respected non-profit organization.”

“JustCBD is a major US brand with a large footprint, and JBL’s addition to the US Hemp Roundtable demonstrates Flora’s commitment to expanding access to CBD and hemp here in the US,” he added.

What’s Next?

Flora will be sending chief commercial officer Jason Warnock to Washington, D.C., this week to meet with government officials and other US Hemp Roundtable members to discuss several of the most pressing legislative issues facing the US hemp and CBD industries.

Founded in 2017, the US Hemp Roundtable is one of the leading trade and lobbyist organizations in the industry, having helped draft or move forward some of the most important legislation for the hemp industry.

“JBL is proud to join the US Hemp Roundtable and work to continue the organization’s great work to further the burgeoning hemp industry,” said Hussein Rakine, founder and CEO of JBL – which houses wellness brand JustCBD.

Photo: Courtesy of Matteo Paganelli on Unsplash