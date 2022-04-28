The Largest Public Harvest Of Medicinal Cannabis In Latin America: What To Know About Cannava, In Argentina

By Franca Quarneti, via EL Planteo.

In Jujuy, a province in the northwestern region of Argentina, a state-owned company called Cannava began harvesting over 86 acres of medicinal cannabis.

This is the largest public harvest in all of Latin America and will increase the local production of cannabis oil and other medicinal products.

Cannava will harvest 80,000 plants and 25,000 kilos (55,115 pounds) of pharmaceutical-grade flowers.

Governor Gerardo Morales and State Health Minister Antonio Buljubasich were present at the event.

Morales highlighted the progress of this "project that is so important for the health of the people," meanwhile, Buljubasich thanked "on behalf of all the patients who will benefit" from the cultivation of medical marijuana, reported BAE Negocios.

Jujuy is still awaiting approval from the ANMAT (National Administration of Medicines, Food and Medical Technology) to sell its Cannava CBD 10 pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil in the rest of Argentina.

Photo via Gerardo Morales On Twitter.