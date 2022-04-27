Meet This Leader In Operating A Cannabis Business In Multiple States

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

James Cacioppo, Chairman and CEO of Jushi Holdings JUSH JUSHF, was a guest speaker at Benzinga’s Cannabis Capital Conference, on Apr 20, 2022.

Jushi develops and operates high-end cannabis businesses in retail, production, and cultivation.

Watch the full interview here:

Photo by David Gabrić on Unsplash

