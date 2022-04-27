Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: SLOCAL Roots, The Botanist, Columbia Care, Ethos Cannabis

SLOCAL Roots Opens Shop In San Luis Obispo, Plans To Launch Another California Retail Location This Fall

SLOCAL Roots, a family of vertically integrated cannabis companies on California's Central Coast, announced the grand opening of their first licensed retail storefront in San Luis Obispo and their newest merit-based retail approval in Guadalupe.

The new store at 3535 South Higuera Street in San Luis Obispo has held the grand opening and "420 Celebration Week," from April 16 to the 20.

"It's incredible to see our vision become real – a locally owned and operated, fully integrated and sustainable cannabis company on the Central Coast,” Austen Connella, co-founder and CEO of SLOCAL Roots. “We are committed to bringing the positive social and economic benefits of responsible cannabis to the people and communities we serve."

The Guadalupe location at 928 Guadalupe St., is SLOCAL Roots' second storefront approval, winning a merit-based application process in the City of Guadalupe in April 2022. This store is scheduled to open later this fall.

The Botanist Williamstown Kicks Off Rec Cannabis Sales In New Jersey

The Botanist dispensary at 2090 North Black Horse Pike in Williamstown, New Jersey launched adult-use cannabis sales last week.

The state’s legal recreational cannabis sales launched on April 21, following a series of setbacks and 17 months after New Jerseyans chose to legalize the use of recreational cannabis in a ballot measure.

Former NFL player and Last Prisoner Project Ambassador Marvin Washington was the first customer to purchase at the shop.

“During the first two hours of adult-use sales, The Botanist Williamstown and Egg Harbor Township locations saw approximately a 150% increase in foot traffic with customer lines around their stores and down the block,” Sharon Ali, regional general manager of Mid-Atlantic at Acreage Holdings, Inc. ACRDF.

Columbia Care Transforms Chicago Dispensary To Cannabist Retail Experience

Columbia Care Inc. CCHW CCHW CCHWF (FSE:3LP) recently revealed that its Chicago dispensary at 4758 N. Milwaukee Ave. has completed the transition to the company’s award-winning Cannabist retail experience.

The dispensary expanded its retail footprint by nearly 1,700 square feet to serve the growing number of medical patients and adult-use customers.

Cannabist Chicago offers several of Columbia Care’s brands including Seed & Strain, Triple Seven and Classix, as well as Tyson 2.0, for which the company is the brand’s cultivation, manufacturing and distribution partner in the market.

Customers also have access to the company’s proprietary cannabis discovery tool, Forage, both in-store and online to help find strains and products to fit their needs.

“Our product brands are some of the most sought after in the state, so it’s only fitting that we elevate our retail experience to match that demand,” said Andrew Bayly, director of Columbia Care's midwest operations. “Cannabist offers a higher experience to anyone who comes into our dispensaries through thoughtful design and customer service as well as innovative technology.”

Ethos Cannabis To Open Third Medical Cannabis Shop In Pittsburgh

Ethos Cannabis will open its third medical dispensary in the Pittsburgh area at 5 Alpha Drive East, Harmarville, where medical cannabis will be sold starting Thursday, April 28.

Ethos is one of nine Clinical Registrant (CR) licensees in Pennsylvania that is conducting research related to medical cannabis. Ethos collaborates in its research efforts with Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University, one of the country’s leading medical schools, and is certified by the Pennsylvania DOH as an Academic Clinical Research Center (ACRC).

“We are excited to be opening another dispensary in Western Pennsylvania as part of our clinical research program partnership,” said David Clapper, CEO of Ethos. “Not only will this new facility allow us to further expand medical marijuana research, but it will also open the door for new patients to experience the welcoming and educational atmosphere Ethos has come to be associated with.”

Ethos Cannabis’ two other locations in Western PA are Pittsburgh South in Pleasant Hills - at 560 Clairton Blvd, Suite A - and Pittsburgh West at North Fayette - at 470 Home Dr.

Photo: Courtesy of Tim Mossholder on Unsplash