Cantourage Introduces Miracle Valley's Canadian Medical High-THC Cannabis Flowers To German Pharmacies

Cantourage GmbH and Miracle Valley have entered a partnership that will see medical cannabis from British Columbia, Canada, brought to Germany. Pharmacies and patients throughout Germany now have access to Miracle Valley's high-THC Mac 1 cultivar.

Miracle Valley is a fully operational facility licensed under the Cannabis Act of Canada. Based in British Columbia in the Cascade Mountain Range, Miracle Valley cultivates medical cannabis in a distinctive "craft growing" approach, allowing for small batches of high-quality medical cannabis grown in a controlled indoor environment.

Miracle Valley operates five flower rooms, each with an area of 1,170 ft2 (109 m2) that are sealed from environmental exposure, thus significantly reducing the possibility of microbial contamination.

Cantourage processes the cannabis flowers, transforming them to medical cannabis products, and makes them available to pharmacies in Germany.

Philip Schetter, CEO of Cantourage, stated: "We are excited about our partnership with Miracle Valley, as its Mac 1 cultivar is the first Canadian medical cannabis product to enter the European market via the Cantourage platform. Miracle Valley's 'craft growing' approach will be a valuable addition to the medical cannabis products that Cantourage has made available in Germany through its Fast Track Access platform."

Photo: Courtesy of Richard T on Unsplash

