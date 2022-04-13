Cantourage Receives Licenses To Import And Prescribe Medical Cannabis In UK

European medical cannabis company Cantourage has received two British government licenses that authorize the company to import medical cannabis into the UK. The company has also received the required regulatory registration to prescribe medical cannabis products to clients via a new facility, Cantourage Clinic.

The company's subsidiary Cantourage UK, formed in January 2021, has now been awarded a wholesaler dealer's authorization license from Britain's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA). The license allows Cantourage UK to import and distribute medicinal products for human use. Cantourage UK was awarded the license on 10th December 2021 following inspection by the MHRA, an executive agency of the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC).

Cantourage UK is now also in receipt of the necessary narcotics license from the Home Office to handle cannabis-based products for medicinal use, under the Misuse of Drugs Regulations 2001.

Cantourage Clinic Registration

In addition, Cantourage UK received regulatory registration for "Cantourage Clinic", a private tele-healthcare clinic specialized in medical cannabis. The registration by the Care Quality Commission (CQC), a non-departmental public body of DHSC and independent regulator of all healthcare services in England, will allow Cantourage UK to provide patients and prescribers with an alternative to the existing UK medical cannabis clinics.

The clinic's first product arrived in the UK this week. Manufactured and processed in Germany, the high-THC medical cannabis product is now available for prescription to patients via Cantourage Clinic.

Cantourage's extensive global network of partner producers via the fast-track access platform, will enable the company to address UK supply issues, importing and distributing medical cannabis products into the UK from as far afield as Uganda, Jamaica and Canada. Cantourage's products are all treated with a unique microbiological reduction process that reduces the products' contaminants without the use of irradiation. This ensures that the profile of the terpenes, the aromatic compound that creates the characteristic scent of many plants, stays intact.

Philip Schetter, CEO of Cantourage GmbH, stated: "We are delighted to have formed Cantourage UK and received the necessary pharmaceutical licenses to import medical cannabis products into the UK and supply patients there with high-quality products from all over the world. Given the high levels of demand we are witnessing in the UK, we are confident that this year will see significant growth and we are looking forward to a number of exciting milestones. We are grateful to our team in London for the excellent contribution they have made so far in what is one of Europe's most promising cannabis markets."

Photo: Courtesy of Cantourage

