Shareholder Loans Almost $5M To Delta 9 Cannabis

DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC. DLTNF DN has obtained a loan from a shareholder in the amount of $4.99 million that is due on July 15, 2025. The Loan shall bear interest at 6% per annum and is payable monthly.

About Delta 9 Cannabis Inc.

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. is a vertically integrated cannabis company. Delta 9's wholly-owned subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc., is a licensed producer of medical and recreational cannabis and operates an 80,000 square foot production facility in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. Delta 9 owns and operates a chain of retail stores under the Delta 9 Cannabis Store brand.

Photo: Courtesy of Mackenzie Marco on Unsplash

