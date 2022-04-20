Delta 9 Claims To Be Launching Canada's First Mobile Cannabis Store, Opening 35th Cannabis Retail Store

DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC. DLTNF DN, announced the launch of its first mobile cannabis store, and the grand opening of its thirty-fifth Delta 9 Cannabis retail store.

Mobile cannabis store

The store is licensed by the Liquor Gaming and Cannabis Authority of Manitoba to sell cannabis on-site at the 2022 Dauphin Countryfest and the 2022 Rock the Fields Minnedosa music festivals. Delta 9 is working with the LGCA to ensure the mobile unit meets the same safety and security requirements as Delta 9’s permanent retail store network. The company believes this will be Canada’s first licensed mobile retail store to sell cannabis at music festivals.

“We are excited to be the first cannabis retailer in Canada to develop a mobile store concept and receive temporary licenses from our regulator to participate in these flagship music festivals this summer in Manitoba,” stated John Arbuthnot, CEO of Delta 9. “These festivals are premier country and rock events in Manitoba and this represents a new milestone for cannabis availability in Canada. Our team is also currently exploring additional mobile and seasonal store opportunities in Manitoba and elsewhere.”

The mobile retail store is built on a secure, 8 ft x 26 ft self-contained trailer. Customers will enter the mobile store from the rear via a pull-down ramp and place their orders at one of two interior checkouts. The majority of the interior space in the trailer will be used to house the necessary cannabis inventory in a secure vault setting.

Delta 9’s mobile retail store concept, will be placed in the campground area at the Dauphin Countryfest and Rock the Fields of Minnedosa and will sell a variety of cannabis products such as: pre-rolled joints, cannabis beverages, vape pens, gummies, whole flower and small accessories such as one-hitters and pipes. The company will also provide recycling containers on-site so people can recycle their cannabis packaging and vape carts.

Dauphin’s Countryfest is Canada’s longest running country music festival, taking place July 1 – 3, 2022 with a full lineup of some of Canada’s the best performers in country music. Rock the Fields Minnedosa is Canada’s premier classic rock festival with outstanding rock performers being held at the Club Regent Casino & Event Centre Main Stage and the Co-op Hilltop Stage. Delta 9 developed the mobile store for the 2022 events in partnership with the Tweed, Sundial, Truss and Wyld cannabis brands.

35th Retail store

The new store is located at 3421 Portage Ave and is part of the Crestview Mall. The location offers plenty of free parking spaces and easy access from the street. The new store offers customers a modern shopping décor, trained staff and a wide range of products, including dried cannabis flower, cannabis oil, edibles, drinkables, vape pens, concentrates. Store hours are 10:00am to 10:00pm, Sunday to Thursday and 10:00am to 11:00pm, Friday and Saturday.

Delta 9’s is providing online and click and collect services for the Crestview location like most of its other cannabis stores in Manitoba. With the click of a mouse, customers can browse and sort through a complete inventory of cannabis products and reserve any product.

Photo: Courtesy of Richard T on Unsplash

