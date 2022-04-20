EXCLUSIVE: Josephine And Billie's Owner Whitney Beatty On What Inspired Her Los Angeles Cannabis Dispensary

At the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, social equity took the spotlight Wednesday.

Whitney Beatty, the founder and CEO of Josephine & Billie’s, a dispensary in L.A. joined Helene Servillon, founding partner of JourneyOne Ventures, to discuss her startup story.

Beatty's Path To The Cannabis Biz: Like many in the cannabis industry, Beatty has a story that drove her to the space. She described a time that she thought she was having a heart attack and drove herself to the emergency room.

“I said I’m having a heart attack, I’m dying,” Beatty said. “They took me back to the EKG machine, and said, 'lady you’re not having a heart attack, you’re having an anxiety attack.'”

Beatty found that marijuana was effective in curbing her anxiety. This inspired her to open her own dispensary, Josephine & Billie's.

A Focus On Women Of Color: “We’re the first dispensary to focus on women of color,” Beatty said. “I knew this demographic was ignored. Everybody wants to be the Apple Inc AAPL of cannabis. We can’t all be that broad.”

Beatty said she has found success focusing on what she’s passionate about, and not by trying to be another generic cannabis company.

The authenticity is something that keeps customers coming back, Beatty said.

Helene Servillon, left, of JourneyOne Ventures, and Whitney Beatty of Josephine & Billie's in conversation Wednesday at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference. Photo by Dez Smith.