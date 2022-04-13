CBD, Hemp, Chinese Herbs: New York Company Combines Them All Into 'Dragon Hemp' Balm For Pain Relief

With Earth Day, April 22 in addition to the 4/20 cannabis holiday both around the corner, a New York-based company has launched a unique wellness brand that blends Chinese herbs, hemp CBD and other botanicals into a balm, Dragon Hemp.

Developed by renowned sports medicine and licensed acupuncturist based in Sag Harbor, New York, Kevin Menard crafted the balm as an extension of his healing treatments.

Through his training in traditional Chinese medicine and in his own clinical work, Menard said he tends toward the healing powers of Chinese herbs as a modality to treat conditions such as muscular-skeletal pain, insomnia, anxiety, Lyme disease and other inflammatory issues.

“My career path into Chinese Medicine began when I was growing up in the Bayou country of Louisiana where I was exposed to alternative medicine and healing. My mindset regarding pain and discomfort was to pursue treatments that were non-pharmaceutical,” Menard told Benzinga.

As an athlete and avid martial artist, Menard began incorporating CBD into his daily regimens to support his own training and recovery process. With the advancements in CBD science and increased research on the biomechanics of its efficacy via the endocannabinoid system, he realized the healing potential of combining Chinese herbs with other botanicals.

“I was introduced to CBD in 2017 and was impressed with the initial research on its physiology and its effectiveness on treating patients, especially conditions of inflammation. It dawned on me that I could amplify the health benefits of CBD (inflammation reduction) by blending in specific Chinese herbs to address different conditions” Menard said.

“At our core, we believe the body possesses the natural ability to heal, and our goal is to support that process by restoring harmony and balance," Menard continued. "Dragon Hemp represents the synergistic potential of combining time-honored Chinese medicine and herbs with today’s advancements in cannabinoid plant medicine.”

Hemp And The Environment

Supporting widespread use of hemp results in major environmental benefits, Menard explained. Hemp restores nutrients into the soil, reduces carbon emissions, prevents pesticide pollution, absorbs toxic metals from the environment and is a sustainable crop since virtually every part of the hemp plant can be utilized with minimal watering.

Dragon Hemp products are available on the brand's website for now. The company plans to open its own storefront in Sag Harbor this coming Spring.