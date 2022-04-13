James Cacioppo Transfers Securities Of Jushi Holdings Pursuant To Recently Finalized Marital Settlement Agreement

James Cacioppo, CEO, chairman, and founder of Jushi Holdings Inc. JUSHF announced that on April 12, 2022, 2,660,554 subordinate voting shares of Jushi Holdings Inc. held by James Cacioppo, were transferred to Jennifer Cacioppo pursuant to a recently finalized marital settlement agreement.

Following the completion of the transfer, the filer, together with One East Capital Advisors LP, OEP Opportunities, LP, One East Partners, LP and ST2 LLC (each of which are entities controlled by James Cacioppo), hold 11,818,465 subordinate voting shares, options to acquire 5,385,000 subordinate voting shares and 20,273,335 warrants to acquire subordinate voting shares, which represent, in the aggregate and on an as-converted basis, approximately 16.95% of the issued and outstanding subordinate voting shares.

