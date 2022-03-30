Jushi Holdings Recognized In 2022 Third-Annual 'Women Lead Here' Benchmark Of Exec Gender Diversity

Jushi Holdings Inc. JUSHF JUSH has been recognized in The Globe and Mail’s 2022 Report on Business Women Lead Here list. This annual editorial benchmark identifies best-in-class executive gender diversity in corporate Canada.

Established in 2020 by Report on Business magazine, the Women Lead Here initiative applies a proprietary research methodology to determine Canadian corporations with the highest degree of gender diversity among executive ranks. This initiative highlights businesses that have made tangible, systemic, organizational progress related to executive gender parity.

“Our people are our greatest asset – they are dedicated, diverse, and operate with the highest integrity – and we could not have won this honor without them,” stated Nichole Upshaw Jushi's executive VP of human resources. “At Jushi, we know it takes a village to run a great company and that the best ideas and practices are born out of collaboration. As we continue to grow as an organization, we will continue to value diverse experiences and perspectives that enable us to learn from each other and build a stronger company and a brighter future for patients and our customers.”

For the 2022 ranking, Report on Business conducted a journalistic analysis of nearly 500 large publicly traded Canadian companies, evaluating the ratio of female-identifying to male-identifying executives in the top three tiers of executive leadership. The resultant data was applied to a weighted formula that also factored in company performance, diversity and year-to-year change.

In total, 74 companies earned the 2022 Women Lead Here seal, with a combined average of 46% of executive roles held by female-identifying individuals.

