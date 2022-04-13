Europe's First CBD Spa Opens In Switzerland - Next To 'Toblerone Mountain'

By Franca Quarneti, via El Planteo.

Schlosshotel Zermatt, the first CBD Spa in Europe was inaugurated at the foot of the Matterhorn mountain (famous for its ski resorts and for being the logo of the Toblerone chocolate brand) in the Swiss Alps, on April 3.

The spa offers relaxation therapies such as 80-minute massages (for EUR 241), reflexology, peeling treatments, neck and head massages, and alpine herbal compresses. All this, with an ingredient that makes it even more enjoyable: CBD or cannabidiol, the non-psychotropic component of cannabis.

In the lobby of the hotel where the spa is located, there is a hemp plant that perfumes the air. For breakfast, guests can sample hemp muesli, the traditional Swiss grain-based food, this time, with a cannabis twist.

Alex Perren, the owner of the spa, invested several million Swiss francs to acquire the property in 2019, reported Welt. He wanted to offer something special, because “everyone knows an alpine spa”. Thus, the businessman decided to set up a CBD Spa with the intention of attracting a younger audience.

“We were the first. There is a constant demand for the CBD program”, Perren celebrates.

Cannabis in Switzerland

In Switzerland, CBD is unrestricted, making this luxury wellness experience completely legal and safe. Meanwhile, there are several movements that lead to the possible regulation of recreational cannabis.

In Zurich, pharmacies and cannabis clubs in a pilot program will be able to sell cannabis.

The study, called Züri Can – Cannabis responsibly, will last three and a half years and will investigate the effects of regulated cannabis on public health and young adults.

The pilot program will serve as the benchmark for the legislation of cannabis in Switzerland, reported La Marihuana.

It can be said that cannabis has a strong footprint in the country. Why? A survey conducted by the Sotomo Institute in 2021, found that 78% of the Swiss are in favor of the legalization of medical cannabis.

The survey, which sampled 3,166 Swiss men and women, also showed that two-thirds of the population supports the legalization of cannabis for adult use, on the condition that there are rules to protect minors.

It is estimated that in Switzerland 750 thousand joints are smoked per day and the number of regular consumers is around 220 thousand.

Photo Via Schlosshotel Zermatt.