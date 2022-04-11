Hempsana And GAMA Sign Agreement To Bring Caviar Gold To Canada And International Markets

Hempsana Holdings Ltd., and GAMA Corp signed a contract manufacturing agreement with Caviar Gold brand to bring the original infused pre-roll cones and moon rocks to the Canadian and international markets for both the recreational and medical market.

“We are extremely excited to team up with Cavi Mike and his Caviar Gold, Ice Cube and Jay & Silent Bob brands to deliver their patented high quality high potency infused products to Canada. The Caviar Gold brand continues to dominate the infused pre-roll cone and moon rock categories across multiple states in the USA, and now is the right time to share these brands in Canada and abroad,” stated Randy Ko, CEO of Hempsana.

Hempsana and GAMA expect to begin initial production of Caviar Gold’s portfolio of infused pre-rolls and moon rocks in Q2 of 2022 with launch dates of the products and distribution to retail stores across Canada to commence in the second half of 2022. The product portfolio will include, but not limited to, one gram infused pre-roll cones and moon rocks in one-gram and two-gram sizes for the following strains:

Ice Cube’s: Good Day Kush and Fryday Kush

Jay and Silent Bob’s: Berzerker, Snoogans and Snoochie Boochies

Caviar Gold’s: King Cavi, Apple Drip, Lightening OG, Strongberry OG and Ice Wata

Photo: Courtesy of Esteban Lopez on Unsplash

