Christian Angermayer Buys 1 Million Shares Of Atai Life, His Own Company

Christian Angermayer, founder and chairman of Atai Life Sciences ATAI, told Twitter that he bought 1 million shares of his company.

“Many #biotech stocks are cheap at the moment. In my opinion, Atai Life Sciences AG stands out though for two reasons: the size of the market (unfortunately) & the fact that the compounds historically selected by atai have prior human or anecdotal evidence. Hence I have increased my stake via a capped call of 1m shares as filing today,” he explained on LinkedIn.

At the current stock price, the transaction by Angermayer is around $4 million, a show of trust in the potential of his company. Through his investment firm, Apeiron Investment Group, Angermayer is set on standing by what he wrote last December and “put his money where his mouth is.”

These last few months have been kind to Atai, upping its Compass Pathways CMPS stake from 19.4 to 20.8 percent, and with a positive financial results report for 2021.

