EXCLUSIVE: Isiah Thomas' One World Products Partners With Afro-Colombian Association To Advance Cannabis, Hemp Businesses

One World Products, Inc. OWPC, the largest Black-controlled, fully licensed cannabis and hemp producer in Colombia, has partnered with the National Association of Mayors of Municipalities with Afro-Colombian population (AMUNAFRO), Benzinga has learned exclusively.

The partnership will focus on strengthening the economic viability of Afro-Colombian communities by utilizing One World Products’ existing partnerships and experience as a leader in the cannabis and hemp industry.

“I’m excited for this opportunity to reaffirm our core commitment to ESG standards, and further expand our ability to perform in the marketplace. Most importantly, through this Memorandum of Understanding, we continue to build on a strong foundation with an organization which is rich in culture and heritage,” says Isiah Thomas, chairman and CEO of One World Products.

A Continuing Commitment

One World Products (OWP) and the National Association of Mayors of Municipalities with Afro-Colombian population are formalizing their continuing commitment to civic and economic development initiatives to benefit Afro-Colombian communities. The goal of both OWP and AMUNAFRO is to serve the Afro-Colombian community through the formation of a business consortium of Afro-Colombian small and emerging business entities with an interest in the cultivation of industrial hemp.

The agreement serves as a solid commitment to meet and exceed sustainable developmental growth goals set forth in the United Nation’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

This partnership will also serve as a vehicle for creating a database of public and private organizations in Colombia to create a clearinghouse for synergy and growth. OWP and AMUNAFRO will expand technical and economic cooperation in the areas of trade, education, sports, tourism and income generation for the benefit of the population.

Through strategy, goal setting and action, AMUNAFRO and OWP will facilitate the creation of a working task force to identify areas of sustainable growth and maintain the alliance while also meeting with federal government officers, embassies and African-descendant mayors to identify and further common goals. The task force will also seek input from sector representatives, trade stakeholders, and high-ranking officials.

Photo by Flavia Carpio on Unsplash