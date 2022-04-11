MariMed Files Preliminary Non-Offering Prospectus And Applies For Dual Listing On CSE

MariMed, Inc. MRMD has filed a preliminary non-offering long form prospectus with the securities regulatory authorities in the provinces of Ontario and British Columbia. No securities are being sold pursuant to the prospectus and no proceeds are being raised.

The company has also applied to list its common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange. Listing and trading of the common shares will be subject to the company fulfilling all the CSE’s listing requirements and the company being receipted for a final prospectus with the securities regulatory authorities in the provinces of Ontario and British Columbia.

“We are excited to announce this significant milestone of applying for a dual listing on the CSE,” stated Robert Fireman, CEO of MariMed. “We believe the potential trading of our common shares on the CSE will increase liquidity for our shareholders, and provide access to a significant pool of prospective retail and institutional investors in addition to our current long-term investors we have on the OTCQX market.”

A copy of the prospectus is available under the company’s profile on SEDAR.