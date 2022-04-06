US Navy Warns Sailors About Drinking Pepsi's Hempseed Extract-Infused Energy Drink

PepsiCo PEP announced in February that it was launching an energy drink infused with hemp seed extract called Rockstar Unplugged, which is meant to boost good vibes and turn up your mood with its B vitamins and 80mg of caffeine.

Unfortunately, according to a warning issued by the Naval War College’s (NWC) Drug and Alcohol Program Advisor, sailors are being cautioned to restrain from experiencing the good vibes of Rockstar Unplugged.

The NWC's advisory, obtained by Marijuana Moment, describes Rockstar Unplugged as a “newer energy drink infused with hemp seed oil that will cause you and your Sailors to pop positive on drug tests.”

“Sailors and Marines are prohibited from using any product made or derived from hemp, including CBD, regardless of the product’s THC concentration, claimed or actual, and regardless of whether such product may lawfully be bought, sold, and used under the law applicable to civilians,” added the NWC notice.

Photo by Adam King on Unsplash.