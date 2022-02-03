Pepsi Launches Hempseed Extract-Infused Energy Drink 'Rockstar Unplugged' Across The Country

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
Beverages giant PepsiCo PEP is launching Rockstar Unplugged, a new kind of energy drink infused with hempseed extract.
Rockstar Unplugged, designed to offer less energy boost but more “good vibes,” contains hemp seed oil and B vitamins. The drink also contains 80mg of caffeine providing that burst of energy. The new sugar-free, calorie-free beverage is available in three sugar-free flavors - blueberry, passionfruit and raspberry cucumber.
Rockstar Unplugged also features a new campaign – Turn Up Your Mood – with colorful groove-shaped illustrations symbolizing aura, music and energy. These shapes swirl and expand from the iconic Rockstar star on the 12oz slim cans.
"With Rockstar Unplugged, we continue the brand's heritage in driving culture while delivering innovation to the category," said Fabiola Torres, PepsiCo general manager and CMO of the Energy Category. "Ninety-one percent of our consumers told us they wanted a beverage that lifts their mood. Rockstar Unplugged delivers the ingredients consumers have been asking for, creating an opportunity for us to transform the category and introduce new consumers to our energy portfolio."
Rockstar Energy's new partnership with MTV will spotlight the Rockstar Unplugged product and launch a first-of-its-kind 3-part music series with the groundbreaking music franchise, MTV Unplugged, which shares its name. Kicking off the music series in Los Angeles, Rockstar and MTV Unplugged will then hit the road, with two additional concerts in 2022.
"MTV's legacy is grounded in speaking to young people with content and experiences that matter to them," Jason White, CMO, MTV Entertainment Group said. "This partnership with Rockstar Unplugged enables us to extend the iconic MTV Unplugged franchise to a new generation of music fans as a reimagined concert series that can drive entertainment forward."
Rockstar Unplugged is available nationwide, starting at $1.99 per can.
Photo: Courtesy of PepsiCo
