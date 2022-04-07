EXCLUSIVE: Four Seasons Co-Founder Launches High-End Recreational Cannabis Consumption Lounges

Cameron Forni, Frank Orenstein and Jonathan Eisenberg are launching a high-end, recreational cannabis consumption lounge partnership, investment and management group: Casterion.

The group will bring long-awaited consumption lounges to major cities. The initial launch will be in West Hollywood, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Miami, New York and Barcelona.

A Leader In Immersive Cannabis Lounge Experiences

According to the co-founders, Casterion was formed to be the global leader in premium immersive cannabis lounge experiences.

The leadership team and partners are industry experts in hospitality and delivering the most engaging experiences for guests. Founding co-partners, Forni, Orenstein and Eisenberg are dedicated to creating an experience that combines outstanding physical, digital and experiences aligned via a deep understanding of what customers want and expect.

By providing a social cannabis consumption venue that can be your virtual home, office, social and networking destination, Casterion is creating a new category in cannabis consumption that elevates the experience to a level only seen in the best hospitality brands across the world.

“As more states are legalizing recreational cannabis, many focus on retail and processing and cultivation… I am excited to work with a team to develop a safe, exciting, vibrant, social space for consumers,” said Forni. “Who better to partner with than a team that understands luxury, cannabis and media - together we are going to set the standard in Consumption Lounge experiences across the globe.”

Orenstein added that the fundamentals of excellence in hospitality are well known. “Applying these to a new sector, elevating the consumer proposition and delivering a memorable, compelling and recurring experience, is an exciting opportunity," he said. "The assembled team of international specialists will be a powerful catalyst for a new standard in Consumption Lounges, underpinned by an ambitious global growth-focused brand.”

More About Casterion's Impressive Leadership Team

Cameron Forni is known for his many wins and constantly pushing innovation in the cannabis industry, including the launch of Select Oil in 2016 and the design of cartridges and components that later became the industry standard. In 2020, Forni had one of the most successful exits in cannabis history, selling his company to Curaleaf Holdings Inc CURL . He recently founded Hypescale Ventures to invest in cannabis businesses.

Frank Orenstein, previously brand co-founder and EVP of business development for the Four Seasons brand and concepts, his experience and understanding of luxury brands will set the standard. Orenstein has been responsible for the development of over a billion dollars in hotel real estate and has raised in excess of $400 million for equity for various hospitality projects.