Detroit Allowing Recreational Cannabis Sales Is A 'Monumental Win, Will Create New Opportunities,' Say Industry Insiders

In an 8-1 vote Tuesday morning, Detroit's City Council finally passed an ordinance allowing sales of adult-use cannabis to begin, after months of delays.

According to James Tate, City Council president pro-tempore, and sponsor of the legislation, the ordinance is equity-driven and gives enough opportunities for Black and Brown Detroiters to become owners of Detroit cannabis businesses.

“This is providing the best opportunity possible for equity applicants and Legacy Detroiters to compete for these licenses,” Tate said recently at a public hearing on the ordinance. “For me, it's important for us to strategically go in and identify how this industry can and should go in Detroit” instead of a more “shotgun” approach where whoever wants a license gets one.

What This Means For Detroit

According to Michael Elias, CEO of Michigan-based cannabis company Common Citizen, the passage of the adult-use ordinance is a “monumental win for Michigan’s largest city” and “will help create new job opportunities and contribute to the Motor City’s ongoing comeback.”

“This is a huge milestone for Detroiters and those in surrounding communities who have been seeking access to adult-use cannabis since voters approved recreational cannabis in 2018. At Common Citizen, we look forward to providing our safe, high-quality cannabis products to adult-use customers in addition to our patients at our Detroit location,” he added, in conversation with Benzinga.

Howard Luckoff, CEO of Michigan-based New Standard, this is a great move for Detroiters, who will no longer need to leave city limits to get their herb.

“New Standard looks forward to exploring opportunities to invest in the city with this long-anticipated news from the City Council regarding adult-use cannabis,” he told Benzinga.

Photo by Kenny Elshoff on Unsplash