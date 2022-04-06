Tyler Technologies To Provide Unified Platform For All Cannabis Licensing Needs In Mississippi

Tyler Technologies, Inc. TYL announced today it has signed a five-year agreement with the state of Mississippi for Tyler’s NIC Licensing Solution, the government licensing platform designed specifically for the cannabis industry.

The comprehensive licensing platform features patient/caregiver registration, practitioner registration, agent (employee) credentialing, and business licensing across all business types.

It also provides a single unified platform for all cannabis licensing needs within the state.

“We are excited to work with the Mississippi Department of Health and the Mississippi Department of Revenue to license Mississippi’s statewide medical cannabis program,” Lee Tompkins, vice president of licensing for Tyler’s NIC Division, said. “Our licensing and cannabis-industry expertise, combined with our equally immense understanding of Mississippi state government, makes Tyler’s NIC team the most uniquely qualified provider for Mississippi’s cannabis licensing needs.”

Tyler’s NLS is currently deployed for cannabis licensing in four states including Illinois, Missouri, New Jersey, and West Virginia, and has processed more than 1.5 million applications across 1 million registered users.

In addition to the new cannabis licensing contract, Tyler NIC Division has been serving the state of Mississippi for more than 11 years.

The team provides government technology solutions to 100 agencies through more than 340 services, including the national award-winning MS.gov and its chatbot, MISSI.

The NIC Mississippi team works locally in the Magnolia State to develop and support digital government solutions across all state agencies.

“The expansion of our partnership with the Mississippi State Department of Health and the Mississippi Department of Revenue to include medical cannabis licensing will streamline the process for applicants and provide all of the tools necessary for the agencies to efficiently issue licenses,” Drew Levanway, general manager for NIC Mississippi, said.

