Why Tilray Brands Stock Is Trading Higher Today

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
April 6, 2022 8:31 AM | 1 min read

Tilray Brands Inc TLRY shares are trading higher Wednesday morning after the company reported third-quarter financial results.

Tilray said fiscal third-quarter revenue grew 23% year-over-year to $152 million. Cannabis revenue grew 32%, while beverage alcohol revenue grew 64%. Tilray noted that international cannabis revenue increased 4,000% year-over-year. 

The company reported gross profit of $40 million, which was up 31% year-over-year. Gross margins increased to 26% during the quarter.

Tilray will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET Wednesday to discuss these results. 

Tilray is a Canadian producer that cultivates and sells medical and recreational cannabis.

TLRY 52-Week Range: $4.78 - $23.04

The stock was up 6.12% at $7.46 at time of publication, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo: ganjaspliffstoreuk from Pixabay.

