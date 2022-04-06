Tilray Q3 Revenue Grows 23% YoY To $152M, Gives Update On Targeted Cost Synergies From Aphria Deal

Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY TLRY reported financial results for the third fiscal quarter ended Feb. 28, 2022 with net revenue up 23% from the same quarter last year reaching $152 million.

“Our third quarter results reflect progress and momentum across all of our key business segments and geographies, setting the stage to achieve our target for $4B in revenue by the end of fiscal 2024," Irwin D. Simon, Tilray’s chairman and chief executive officer, stated. "Tilray Medical – which now operates under a cohesive strategy and mission – has a near 20% share in Germany, providing clear benefits in its own right as well as a first-mover advantage that we will leverage as Germany and the EU move towards broader adult-use and medical use legalization."

Financial Highlights – Third Quarter Fiscal 2022

The increase in net revenue was driven by 32% growth in cannabis revenue to $55 million , 64% growth in beverage alcohol revenue of $20 million and wellness revenue of $15 million.

, 64% growth in beverage alcohol revenue of $20 million and wellness revenue of $15 million. Gross profit increased 31% to $40 million from $30 million in the prior year quarter. Gross margin increased to 26% from 25% in the prior year quarter.

Gross margin increased to 26% from 25% in the prior year quarter. Significant growth in international cannabis with revenue up over 4,000% from the prior year quarter, and 37% increase in revenue in EMEA when compared to the previous quarter

Maintained #1 leadership position in Canada 1 with 10.2% cannabis market share driven by Tilray’s comprehensive portfolio of adult-use brands, and growth in pre-roll and vape product categories.

with 10.2% cannabis market share driven by Tilray’s comprehensive portfolio of adult-use brands, and growth in pre-roll and vape product categories. Cost synergies from Aphria-Tilray combination of $76 million achieved on a run-rate basis to date. Expect to reach $80 million synergy target by May 31, 2022, five months ahead of schedule and to generate an additional $20 million in synergies in fiscal 2023.

five months ahead of schedule and to generate an additional $20 million in synergies in fiscal 2023. Distribution revenue decreased 11% to $63 million during the third quarter from $70 million in the prior year quarter. The decrease was driven by the impact of changes in the exchange rate between the Euro and USD, which led to a $7 million reduction.

Irwin Simon, Tilray CEO and chairman will be one of the keynote speakers at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Miami. There’s still time to sign up for the event that will host many top names in the cannabis industry. Click here for more info.

Related News:

Tilray's Hemp Foods Brand Manitoba Harvest Teams Up With Whole Foods Market, Here Is How

Tilray Launches The First Cannabis Edible Available in Quebec: Solei Bites Why Tilray Stock Could Surge Over 60% On A Break Of This Pattern As MORE Vote Approaches

Photo: Courtesy of 2H Media on Unsplash