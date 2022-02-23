QQQ
+ 5.28
335.21
+ 1.55%
BTC/USD
+ 194.27
39413.44
+ 0.5%
DIA
+ 8.27
324.07
+ 2.49%
SPY
+ 9.25
419.05
+ 2.16%
TLT
+ 0.10
136.67
+ 0.07%
GLD
-0.58
177.72
-0.33%

MediPharm Labs Debuts On US Pharmaceutical Market With Submission Of FDA DMF

byJelena Martinovic
February 23, 2022 7:34 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
MediPharm Labs Debuts On US Pharmaceutical Market With Submission Of FDA DMF

CBD-based pharmaceutical company MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSX:LABS) (OTCQX:MEDIF) (FSE: MLZ) has completed a Drug Master File (DMF) process for CBD Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) for the US Federal Drug Administration (FDA).

Why It Matters?

The DMF will enable MediPharm to supply approved API to pharmaceutical companies currently conducting late-stage research.

Currently, there are over 20 strong novel cannabinoid-based drugs currently in the late-stage research process.

These projects will all require pharmaceutical approved API if commercialized.

The Toronto-based company said that it has already shipped good manufacturing practice CBD for development purposes to multiple established pharmaceutical companies.

Management Commentary

"The filing of a US DMF further advances MediPharm toward its ultimate objective of becoming a dominant supplier of API to pharmaceutical companies,” Bryan Howcroft, CEO of MediPharm, commented. “This is a high value, high margin opportunity, and with the only purpose-built facility in North America to receive a domestic GMP licence specifically for the extraction of natural cannabinoids, MediPharm is positioned to capture share in this growing market. In the short to medium term, the DMF unlocks new sales channels and will enable us to further leverage the investments made to date on our high-quality pharmaceutical manufacturing platform. Over the longer-term, it ensures the Company is positioned as the go-to cannabinoid partner for pharmaceutical companies around the world."

Additional Information

DMFs are regulatory submissions filed with the FDA containing confidential, detailed information about manufacturing, processes, packaging, and stability of APIs to be used in medicinal products for human use.

Once the DMF filing is accepted by the FDA, pharmaceutical companies can reference the DMF when making a regulatory submission.

Photo: Courtesy of Hal Gatewood on Unsplash

 

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Penny Stocks FDA Markets

Related Articles

CBD-Focused MediPharm Labs Clears All Of Its $41M Convertible Debt, Reports Strong Cash Position

CBD-Focused MediPharm Labs Clears All Of Its $41M Convertible Debt, Reports Strong Cash Position

CBD-focused pharmaceutical company MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSXV:) (OTCQX: MEDIF) (FSE:MLZ) revealed Wednesday it has finalized all payments required under its 2020 $41 million unsecured convertible debt. read more
MediPharm Labs Taps Bryan Howcroft as Chief Executive Officer And Director

MediPharm Labs Taps Bryan Howcroft as Chief Executive Officer And Director

MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSX: LABS) (OTCQX: MEDIF) (FSE: MLZ) announced Thursday it has appointed Bryan Howcroft as chief executive officer and director, effective November 15, 2021. read more
Is Medical Marijuana Really A Slippery Slope? CVSI Distribution Agreement with GNC

Is Medical Marijuana Really A Slippery Slope? CVSI Distribution Agreement with GNC

The Best Daily Overview Of The Cannabis Space CV Sciences Announces New Distribution Agreement with GNC. $CVSI Massachusetts cannabis prices continue to fall Kentucky GOP Sen. Damon Thayer: "Medical cannabis is a slippery slope for recreational marijuana.”  read more
Cannabis Movers & Shakers: MediPharm Labs, Kannaway, Affinor Growers, The Weldon Project

Cannabis Movers & Shakers: MediPharm Labs, Kannaway, Affinor Growers, The Weldon Project

MediPharm Labs Announces Board Shake-Up CBD-focused pharmaceutical company MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSX: LABS) (OTCQX: MEDIF) (FSE: MLZ) announced changes to its board of directors Tuesday. read more