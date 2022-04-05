High Life Farms Launches New Line Of Butane Hash Oil Extracts In Michigan

High Life Farms' Lift Off BHO Extracts are now available across Michigan dispensaries.

Single-source and strain-specific, Lift Off BHO Extracts are crafted at HLF's cultivation and extraction facilities through a BHO process using cold hydrocarbon extraction with a per-distilled butane and propane blend. Prior to extraction, HLF distills the butane and propane blend to remove any impurities in the solvents, leaving behind a pure solvent wash.

"We are delighted to finally introduce Lift Off BHO Extracts to consumers across the state of Michigan," stated Ben Celani, co-founder of High Life Farms. "Our team has meticulously perfected our unique BHO process utilizing top-of-the-line equipment to create a pure, flavorful product. High Life Farms takes immense pride in our ability to meet our consumers' preferences with high-quality, carefully crafted products offered at a range of price points. We are confident that Michigan cannabis connoisseurs will be thrilled with Lift Off BHO Extracts."

The majority of Lift Off BHO Extracts are live resin and are currently available in 1g and 3.5g sauces in a variety of strains including Grape Pie, Hippie Crasher, Lemon Dosidos, Sundae Driver, Melted Strawberries and more.

Photo: Courtesy of High Life Farms

