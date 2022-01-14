Michigan Cannabis Company High Life Farms Launches Popcorn Buds Pre-Packaged Flower

Michigan's vertically integrated cannabis company High Life Farms announced Friday that its line of small buds in vintage , carnival-style packaging – Popcorn Buds Pre-Packaged Flower – is now available across the state's dispensaries.

The news comes on the heels of several recent flower releases under the company's High Life Farms, Chief and Greenhouse Mixed Lighting product lines as it places a renewed focus on pre-packaged flower in 2022.

Offering high-quality strains at a smaller bud size and more accessible price point, current Popcorn Buds strains include Dr. Gonzo, Kush Mints and Wedding Cake, with others rolling out as available.

"With new flower options such as Popcorn Buds and pre-packaged favorites such as Alien OG and Kush Mints, the cultivation team at High Life Farms is focusing our efforts towards crafting higher-end, premium strains tiered to meet the varying needs and desires of our diverse customer base," Vinnie Celani, co-founder of High Life Farms stated. "From our meticulous attention to detail and artisanal approach to our top-of-the-line facilities and rigorous testing standards, High Life Farms takes pride in every step of the cultivation process. We're excited to start off 2022 with a full range of high-quality flower that our consumers will love."

The Michigan-based marijuana operator noted that the new line of small buds, launched in December, joins High Life Farms' wide range of award-winning flower products cultivated and manufactured in the company's state-of-the-art facilities.

More recent news from High Life:

Michigan Marijuana Company High Life Farms Launches Cannabis Distillate Cartridges With 4SCORE Brands

High Life Farms Enters Michigan's Recreational Cannabis Concentrates Market

Photo: Courtesy of High Life Farms