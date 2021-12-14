Michigan Marijuana Company High Life Farms Launches Cannabis Distillate Cartridges With 4SCORE Brands

Michigan-based vertically integrated cannabis company High Life Farms (HLF) announced Tuesday that it will soon debut its collaboration with 4SCORE cannabis cartridges and expand its product portfolio with premium distillate cartridges.

Starting Dec. 17, 4SCORE cartridges will be available in a variety of Michigan's leading cannabis dispensaries, such as Bloom, Common Citizen, Exclusive, Green Pharm, House of Dank and Liv Cannabis Company locations.

The news comes on the heels of HLF's launch of Chief Solventless live rosin cartridge and Annie Tokeley line of distillate cartridges.

"We're thrilled to partner with 4SCORE to bring Michigan consumers a top-tier line of distillate carts in time for the holiday season," Ben Celani, co-founder of High Life Farms stated. "We share a common priority to develop the highest quality cannabis products possible and we are excited to launch this new product line. HLF is committed to providing our customers with the most sought-after products and formats and as cartridges gain popularity among consumers, we have delivered."

4SCORE plans to release a line of full gram cartridges for both newbies and cannabis connoisseurs alike, with popular strains such as Acapulco Gold, Agent Orange, 9 Pound Hammer, Green C, Banana Runtz, Cherry Pie, Maui Wowie, Headband and Northern Lights. These strains were carefully selected based on their terpene profiles and ability to provide bountiful flavor with exceptional effects.

"Launching new products is always an exciting and learning experience." 4SCORE CEO, Mark Donahue said in a statement. "We strive to set ourselves apart through our quality products and customer service level. We also know that our job is not to just sell to dispensaries, but to help the dispensaries educate and sell the products to consumers."

Photo: Courtesy of Kym MacKinnon on Unsplash