UFC Champion T.J. Dillashaw Joins Georgia Based Cannabis Co. As Director Of Marketing & Advisory Board Member

American Cannabis Partners announced that it has welcomed two-time UFC champion and accomplished entrepreneur T.J. Dillashaw as director of marketing and an advisory board member.

Dillashaw’s credentials include being a successful franchisee and area developer for a rapidly-growing certified organic juice bar company, and bringing new retail business to a sports nutrition and functional energy beverage company, for which he serves in a leadership capacity for marketing and business development.

“With T.J.’s business track-record and American Cannabis Partners’ proficiency in managing profitable operations, the decision to team up was excitingly easy,” Stephen Jordan, ACP’s CEO, said. “We embrace this unique opportunity to combine our strengths and accelerate our continued expansions in the cannabis space.”

Dillashaw will strengthen ACP’s marketing initiatives and the ZüK brand’s launch across the US, focusing on business and consumer relations.

At the retail level, ZüK will offer medicinal and recreational products in the whole flower and preroll space, sourcing all three product levels of flower from internal outdoor, light deprivation, and indoor grows.

“I am excited to join ACP Farms because of ACP’s innovative approach and the potential for growth that I foresee for the company,” Dillashaw said. “As a professional athlete, I am confident that my image and reputation are in good hands with ACP Farms.”

What’s Next?

Looking forward, Zük is developing THC based edibles and beverages to add the product line.

Dillashaw’s publicity experience gives him the natural ability to identify with Zük’s consumers and provide a cannabis educational program to serve as a teaching mechanism for both internal and external audiences, articulating ACP’s long-term mission regarding the cannabis industry’s progression and its effects on various communities.

Photo: Courtesy of American Cannabis Partners