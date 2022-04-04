Medical Marijuana Subsidiary Kannaway's CBD Products Close To Validation By UK Food Standard Agency

Kannaway, subsidiary of Medical Marijuana, Inc., MJNA has been included on the recently published list of brands that have submitted novel foods applications to the UK Food Standard Agencies for their CBD products.

This new list contains the names of products that were on the market before February 13, 2020, and have demonstrated a comprehensive toxicological approach to confirm safety. The FSA states that any companies on this list can continue to market their products within the UK, and those that are not should discontinue all sales.

Kannaway products on the FSA website now have ‘Awaiting Evidence' status meaning the FSA is awaiting the final toxicology results and are satisfied with all the other evidence submitted. Once received, and if successful, the company will progress to the final ‘Validated’ status.

“We are proud to continue to pioneer the cannabis industry in Europe, including in the U.K.,” stated Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Blake Schroeder. “We established operations in Europe in 2018, becoming the first direct selling company to sell CBD there, and have since been able to experience tremendous revenue growth in the market. We look forward to future updates from the FSA on receiving our validated status.”

Kannaway has warehousing facilities in both the U.S. and Europe and recently received certified drug-free approval from the Banned Substances Control Group, a third-party certification and testing provider of dietary supplements and natural products. The company is also a member of the European Industrial Hemp Association.

