Medical Marijuana's Kannaway To Launch Its First CBD Product With 1% THC At Its Event In Prague

byNina Zdinjak
March 1, 2022 10:46 am
Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC:MJNA) confirmed Tuesday that its subsidiary Kannaway will host its Europe Regional Event in Prague on March 5 and 6, 2022.

The event, which will take place at the Wellness Hotel Step, will allow Kannaway brand ambassadors to network with top Kannaway Europe leaders, the company's global executive team, and fellow business owners. The company will also launch its first cannabidiol product to include 1% THC, which can legally be sold throughout the Czech Republic. Kannaway CEO Blake Schroeder will be in attendance to share company news, interact with brand ambassadors, and more.

“Europe has been a major growth area for Kannaway and these types of events are crucial to helping people understand the business opportunities of joining the Company and the value proposition of our products and company,”  Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Blake Schroeder stated. “These events also provide our Brand Ambassadors with new and innovative tools to increase their success and build stronger relationships with their customers.”

Kannaway is the first direct selling company to offer hemp-based CBD wellness products across Europe. According to Market Data Forecast, the size of the European Cannabidiol Market is projected to witness a CAGR of 21.26% between 2021 to 2026 and be worth USD 8.96 billion by 2026 from USD 3.42 billion in 2021.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Penny Stocks Markets

Related Articles

Medical Marijuana's HempMeds Brasil Sponsors Brazilian Obesity Medicine Symposium

Medical Marijuana's HempMeds Brasil Sponsors Brazilian Obesity Medicine Symposium

HempMeds Brasil subsidiary of Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) is sponsoring the Brazilian Society of Obesity Medicine’s first Obesity Medicine Symposium on March 3-6. read more
Medical Marijuana Promotes Todd Morrow To President

Medical Marijuana Promotes Todd Morrow To President

Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) announced that the company’s CFO Todd Morrow, has been promoted and will now serve as the company’s president.  read more
Medical Marijuana's Kannaway Expands In South Africa With New Office & Warehouse in Johannesburg

Medical Marijuana's Kannaway Expands In South Africa With New Office & Warehouse in Johannesburg

Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) announced that its subsidiary Kannaway has opened a new office and warehouse in South Africa. read more
Cannabis In Poland: Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s Kannaway Opens Office And Warehouse In Warsaw

Cannabis In Poland: Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s Kannaway Opens Office And Warehouse In Warsaw

Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA), a publicly-traded cannabis company in the U.S., announced on Wednesday that its subsidiary Kannaway® has opened a new office and warehouse in Warsaw, Poland.The new 7,771 square foot warehouse is strategically positioned near the Warsaw airport and city read more