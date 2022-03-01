Medical Marijuana's Kannaway To Launch Its First CBD Product With 1% THC At Its Event In Prague

Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC:MJNA) confirmed Tuesday that its subsidiary Kannaway will host its Europe Regional Event in Prague on March 5 and 6, 2022.

The event, which will take place at the Wellness Hotel Step, will allow Kannaway brand ambassadors to network with top Kannaway Europe leaders, the company's global executive team, and fellow business owners. The company will also launch its first cannabidiol product to include 1% THC, which can legally be sold throughout the Czech Republic. Kannaway CEO Blake Schroeder will be in attendance to share company news, interact with brand ambassadors, and more.

“Europe has been a major growth area for Kannaway and these types of events are crucial to helping people understand the business opportunities of joining the Company and the value proposition of our products and company,” Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Blake Schroeder stated. “These events also provide our Brand Ambassadors with new and innovative tools to increase their success and build stronger relationships with their customers.”

Kannaway is the first direct selling company to offer hemp-based CBD wellness products across Europe. According to Market Data Forecast, the size of the European Cannabidiol Market is projected to witness a CAGR of 21.26% between 2021 to 2026 and be worth USD 8.96 billion by 2026 from USD 3.42 billion in 2021.