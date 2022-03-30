Mike Tyson's 2.0 Cannabis Products Soon Available Via Michigan's Common Citizen Retail Partners

Common Citizen announced a historic cultivation partnership with boxing legend Mike Tyson's premium cannabis line, California-based Tyson 2.0.

What Happened

Common Citizen will grow Tyson's cannabis at its state-of-the-art hybrid greenhouse in Marshall and will first yield "Knockout OG" and "Pound for Pound Cake"— both favorite strains of Tyson's.

The cannabis will be sold at Common Citizen retail partners in prepackaged eighths (3.5 grams) and 1-gram pre-rolls.

Why It Matters

Common Citizen CEO Michael Elias said the deal represents "a truly unique partnership with one of boxing's living legends, and I have no doubt 'Iron Mike' Tyson's safe, affordable, and high-quality cannabis products will deliver a knockout for our customers."

"Tyson 2.0's premium cannabis will help us achieve Cannabis for Humanity by serving the unique, individual needs of our patients and adult-use customers with a new, high-quality product," he added.

What's Next?

To celebrate the cultivation partnership — the first of its kind in Michigan — the former heavyweight champion will hold a public appearance Saturday, April 23, at Common Citizen retail partner LIV Cannabis Co.'s Lansing location, 6283 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Tyson's visit will include an opportunity to enter a raffle for signed Tyson merchandise. Tyson is also scheduled to announce musical acts at the 4/20 Music Festival the same day at nearby Adado Riverfront Park, 201 E. Shiawassee St.

"Like I did in the ring for so many years, my Tyson 2.0 cannabis — which I personally test and approve — delivers a powerful punch I can't wait to share with Common Citizen's customers," said Tyson, chief brand officer for Tyson 2.0. "This is a business partnership, but more importantly, it's an investment in people, and I look forward to sharing that message with Common Citizen in the months ahead."

