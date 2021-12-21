Mike Tyson's 2.0 Cannabis Products Debut In Massachusetts & Nevada On Heels Of California Launch

Legendary heavyweight boxer Mike Tyson's cannabis brand is now available in Massachusetts and Nevada, just a week following its debut in California.

Tyson 2.0's line of flower, concentrates, edibles, beverages and pre-rolls first launched in November at Colorado's The Green Solution dispensaries. The products are manufactured through an exclusive partnership with Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (CSE:CCHW) (OTCQX:CCHWF) and the legendary boxer Mike Tyson.

"Thrilled to bring the Tyson 2.0 line of products and my favorite cannabis strains to fans in Massachusetts and in my home state of Nevada," Tyson, chief brand officer for Tyson 2.0 said. "Cannabis has been an integral part of my health and wellness, and I look forward to sharing my experience with others through our line of premium cannabis products, all tested and approved by me."

Tyson 2.0 will debut in the Bay State with eighth (3.5g) jars of flower featuring several strains, including Animal Mints, Cookies N' Cream, and Citrus Berry. The products will initially be available at Cannabist locations in Boston and Lowell and at Patriot Care in Greenfield. In addition, Tyson 2.0 pre-rolls and vapes will hit the shelves in the first quarter of 2022.

Nevada will roll out Tyson 2.0 products across flagship locations, including Planet 13 (CSE:PLTH) (OTCQB:PLNHF), Thrive and Apothecarium dispensaries with eighths (3.5g) jars of flower and 1 gram pre-rolls from the highly-anticipated Toad line, as well as Tyson's all-time favorite strain, Sour Diesel. Vapes, edibles, concentrates and blunts will be available in early 2022.

"With the launch of our product line in Massachusetts and Nevada, we remain focused on our growth strategy bringing Tyson 2.0 to retailers nationwide and continuing to build upon our strong network of partners, such as Columbia Care," Adam Wilks, Tyson 2.0's CEO stated. "Both Massachusetts and Nevada are key markets for the brand, and with Nevada being Mike's hometown and the boxing capital of the world, we are certainly excited to reach Mike's fanbase in these markets."

Photo: Courtesy of Tyson 2.0