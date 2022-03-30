HYTN Grows Exports With Cannabis Flower Sales To Australia

HYTN Innovations Inc. HYTN has successfully sold cannabis flower to serve the Australian medical cannabis market under the Promethean BioPharma brand pursuant to the company’s supply agreement with TCann Pty Ltd.

“HYTN is focused on innovating at all levels within the cannabis industry including: working to secure superior cultivars; creating and controlling monocultures; and working with the best growers on the planet to execute a cultivation plan that ensures our edibles and extracts are always the very best they can be. Our partnership with TCann demonstrates our commitment to growing revenues through an innovative approach to cannabis manufacturing,” stated Elliot McKerr, HYTN CEO. “The best inputs ensure a superior product experience and result in HYTN’s products having consistent and delicious outputs. Leveraging our inputs to provide the Australian market with quality cannabis flower which meets ICH requirements for inhalation of herbal medicine is a prime example of our commitment to elevating cannabis experiences.”

Peter Comerford, CEO of Promethean and TCann, stated “This high-quality input material will be manufactured into finished goods and released for supply under our GMP License (TGA) and our Schedule 8 Manufacturing and Wholesale License (NSW) to Australian patients early this week. Promethean and TCann are very particular about working within the legal frameworks of the countries we serve and partners like HYTN understand and support this.”

