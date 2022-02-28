HYTN's Marijuana Products To Reach Australian Medical Cannabis Market

HYTN Innovations Inc. (CSE:HYTN) has successfully developed, exported and launched cannabis nano-emulsions featuring its’s proprietary Elevation Technology into the Australian medical cannabis market, through a manufacturing and sales agreement with Promethean BioPharma.

Why It Matters?

The products being formulated and manufactured for Promethean, which are now selling under the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) Special Access and Authorized Prescriber Scheme, showcase HYTN's ability to leverage its partnerships, proprietary manufacturing process and expert formulation skills to deliver novel products into emerging legal cannabis markets.

The products are cannabis oil in water emulsions featuring HYTN’s Elevation Technology and include the following:

High CBD product.

Balanced CBD:THC product.

High THC product.

CBD isolate product.

The Products, which HYTN believes are the first of their kind to reach the Australian market, are packaged in 60mL bottles each containing 1,200 mg of cannabinoids.

What’s Next?

HYTN intends to continue to explore opportunities to expand its product capabilities in emerging legal cannabis markets.

The company hopes this will be the first of many projects highlighting its Elevation Technology for medical purposes.

“Delivering cannabinoids orally has traditionally been a challenge," Jason Broome, HYTN’s COO, said. "Oil-in-oil formulations, whereby cannabis distillate or isolate is suspended in an oil such as medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs), tend to have diminished bioavailability and onset times, resulting in reduced efficacy. Newer stable nano-emulsions such as those featuring our Elevation Technology® have an average particle size of <100 nm, which enhances both bioavailability and onset times.”

“The CBD-based products are generally being prescribed in Australia for inflammation, seizures, nausea, anxiety, depression, migraine and psychosis, while the THC-based Products are generally being prescribed to assist in the treatment of pain, lack of appetite, insomnia, glaucoma, inflammation, nausea and muscle spasticity,” Michael Kale, MD, chief medical officer at Promethean, said.

Photo: Courtesy of Tim Foster on Unsplash