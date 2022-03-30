High Tide To Acquire Bud Heaven For $2.24M In Stock, Adding Two Established Retail Cannabis Stores in Ontario

High Tide Inc. HITI HITI (FSE:2LYA) is entering into a definitive agreement pursuant to which High Tide will acquire 100% of the equity interest of Livonit Foods Inc. operating as Bud Heaven which operates two retail cannabis stores in Ontario for CA$2.8 Million ($2.24 million).

The stores are located at 77 Manitoba Street, and 125 Muskoka Road Highway 118 West, in Bracebridge. The Manitoba Street store is located in the heart of downtown Bracebridge, which has been voted among the "10 most historic downtowns in Ontario", (according to bracebridge.ca) offering a wide variety of shops and restaurants, serving as a hub for tourist traffic. The Muskoka Road Highway 118 West store is in a retail plaza anchored by national discount grocery, as well as a provincial liquor chain.

"With this announcement, we are continuing to consolidate the Ontario cannabis retail space at accretive multiples for our shareholders. By acquiring Bud Heaven, Canna Cabana will become a meaningful player in Ontario's cottage country, a region where we have not had a presence previously," stated Raj Grover, president and CEO of High Tide. "This transaction is part of our ongoing strategy to bring our very well-received discount club model to communities of all sizes across Ontario. Bud Heaven is a particularly attractive acquisition as the first legal cannabis retailer to serve the Muskoka Region, with a strong customer base. More consolidation is in the works for Canna Cabana in the near-team, as we grow our footprint both organically and through accretive acquisitions. I would also like to give a warm welcome to the Bud Heaven team as they join the High Tide family."

The Deal Details

The transaction, which is an arm's length transaction, is subject to, among other things, receipt of required TSX Venture Exchange approval, Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario approval, and other customary conditions of closing, is expected to close in the coming weeks. The consideration for the stores being acquired will be CA$2.8 million paid in common shares of High Tide on the closing of the transaction on the basis of a deemed price per High Tide share equal to the volume weighted average price per High Tide share on TSXV for the 10 consecutive trading days preceding closing. The purchase price represents 3.5x annualized Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended October 31, 2021. Upon the closing of Bud Heaven, as well as the Crossroads transaction announced earlier this month, High Tide will have at least 40 stores in Ontario and 119 stores nationwide.

From the consideration, an amount equal to approximately $280,000 will be held in escrow for a period of twelve months by High Tide's lawyers to satisfy Bud Heaven's indemnity with respect to possible claims based on breaches of representation and warranties.

Vahan Ajamian, CPA, CA, CFA capital markets advisor of High Tide Inc., will be one of the speakers at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Miami. There’s still time to sign up for the event that will host many top names in the cannabis industry. Click here for more info.

Related News

Analyst Is Warming Up To This Cannabis Stock As It Reports Q1 Earnings & Successful Shift To Discount Model

High Tide Reports Q1 2022 Financial Results Featuring Record Revenue Of $72 Million, Increases 34% Sequentially







