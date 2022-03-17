High Tide Reports Q1 2022 Financial Results Featuring Record Revenue Of $72 Million, Increases 34% Sequentially

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) (TSXV:HITI) (FSE: 2LYA), a leading retail-focused cannabis company with bricks-and-mortar as well as global e-commerce assets, filed its financial results for the first fiscal quarter of 2022, ended January 31, 2022.

“I'm proud of our team delivering such a strong quarter in a challenging business environment. This past quarter's results, showcasing 34% sequential revenue growth and 80% sequential increase in Adjusted EBITDA, re-affirms our exponential, yet sustained growth trajectory. We continue to execute on our business plan quarter after quarter by strategically expanding our business in Canada and internationally through organic growth and accretive M&A across our diversified ecosystem," said Raj Grover, president and CEO of High Tide.

Fiscal First Quarter 2022 – Financial Highlights: