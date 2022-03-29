Cannabis Testing Lab Green Scientific Receives Temporary Marijuana Facility Permit In Ann Arbor, MI

Cannabis and hemp testing laboratory Green Scientific Labs Holdings Inc. GSL has received its temporary marijuana facility permit from the City of Ann Arbor on March 22, 2022.

The Davie, Florida-based company completed the build-out of its state-of-the-art 9,950 sqft facility in Ann Arbor, MI, in January 2022 and received its certificate of occupancy in February.

The permit represents the first step to receiving a full marijuana facility license by the state of Michigan.

"We are excited to receive our temporary marijuana facility permit in Ann Arbor, MI," Paul Crage, GSL CEO, commented. "This permit is the first step to obtaining our testing license in the state of Michigan. We can't wait to start servicing clients and look forward to providing reliable, accurate and timely testing for our customers."

GSL is one of six labs licensed to perform full compliance testing on all products in the Arizona, where it obtained a complete Medical Marijuana Laboratory Registration Certification from the Arizona Department of Health Services for Medical Marijuana testing. The company opened its first lab in December 2018.

Now, GSL is looking to expand to additional states, Michael Richmond, GSL's chairman, said.

Photo: Courtesy of CDC on Unsplash