FDA-Authorized Reduced-Nicotine Cigarette From 22nd Century Group That 'Helps You Smoke Less' To Reach Illinois

22nd Century Group, Inc. XXII received notification from the Office of the Illinois Attorney General's Tobacco Enforcement Bureau that its VLN cigarettes will be listed in the Illinois Directory of Participating Manufacturers effective April 4, 2022. Registration permits the company to begin distributing VLN – the first and only U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-authorized reduced nicotine content cigarette that "helps you smoke less" – as part of its Chicagoland pilot program.

"VLN cigarettes are scientifically shown to help adult smokers smoke less," stated James A. Mish, CEO of 22nd Century Group. "Chicago's rich demographic diversity represents an excellent market for our pilot program starting in April, which will include both our VLN King and VLN Menthol King reduced nicotine content cigarettes containing 95% less nicotine than conventional cigarettes."

After 20 years in development and 10 years in clinical trials, VLN received the FDA's first MRTP authorization granted for a combustible tobacco cigarette. The FDA authorization cited scientific evidence that VLN cigarettes can help reduce exposure to and the consumption of nicotine for adult smokers who use the products, leading to the FDA's requirement to include the phrase "Helps You Smoke Less" on every package.

Mitch Zeller, J.D., director of the FDA's Center for Tobacco Products, stated last year, "We know that three out of four adult smokers want to quit and the data on these products show they can help addicted adult smokers transition away from highly addictive combusted cigarettes.

About 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group, Inc. XXII is a leading agricultural biotechnology company focused on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco and improving health and wellness through plant science. The company entered the cannabis space for the first time back in 2014 via a research collaboration with Anandia Labs, obtaining in that manner the U.S. right from Anandia to core patents covering the cannabinoid biosynthetic pathway in hemp/cannabis plants. Furthermore, the company got access to many new hemp-cannabis plant lines such as those with no THC, and those with higher levels of CBD or CBG, which are still part of its plant development pipeline. 22nd Century Group works on developing new hemp/cannabis plants with optimized and unique cannabinoid profiles and advantageous agronomic features.