11 Myths And Misconceptions About Cannabis

Marijuana, or popularly known as cannabis, has always been a subject of debate amongst many. While some individuals believe that marijuana is a harmless plant, others argue that it is addictive and can act as a gateway drug. While scientists and researchers are still hard at work to discover which one is right, we have tried to debase some common myths about marijuana.

Consuming Concentrates Through Vaporizing Is As Harmful As Smoking

Accepting the fact that any kind of smoking is injurious to your respiratory health should not be an issue because we have seen a lot of evidence. No medical professional recommend smoking marijuana even if it is to deal with chronic ache delivered by chemotherapy. What they do recommend is to vaporize the concentrates of ingesting the compounds in the form of oils and edibles.

Yes, vaporizing cannabis is prescribed by doctors because it is safer than smoking, definitely not as bad. This is because vaporizing only heats the concentrates to trigger their volatility. This process never lets the temperature rise high enough for the substance to combust. Now that there is no combustion in the picture, no smoke is produced, allowing the users to consume cannabis as they breathe without any harmful effect.

If you are wondering what actually led to the rise of this theory that vaporizing marijuana is as bad as smoking is the rising death toll amongst users who consume cannabis, the reason behind these deaths was not vaporizing but the equipment that they used for the purpose. Lately, poorly constructed, chemical-based vaporizers were floating in the market, leading to deterioration in users’ health.

Therefore, you are advised to stick to the vaporizers made available in the market by licensed cannabis manufacturers and sellers as they are bound to adhere to government-defined standards.

Laboratory-Manufactured Drugs Are Better Than Natural Cannabis

There are two aspects to this misconception. First, what is laboratory-made cannabis, and what purpose does it serve? Lab-made or artificial cannabis is, necessarily, medicinal marijuana that is a combination of cannabis compounds required to aid certain medical conditions. Good Manufacturing Practice is followed to manufacture these drugs, and they contain exactly what is mentioned on the label.

While synthetically produced medicinal cannabis is entirely safe, the issue arises when we talk of the ones synthesized in labs for recreational purposes. The reason behind the distrust placed in artificial, recreational cannabis is that these are mass-produced to deal with rising demand without any attention paid to the safety of production and accuracy of dosage. Moreover, the lab conditions are unimaginably worse at times, causing deaths due to the presence of rat poison, opioids, and animal feces in the substance.

The naturally obtained cannabis already has a balanced amount of THC and CBD compounds, saving the individuals from falling prey to contaminants. Therefore, they are any day better than synthetic cannabis manufactured for recreational purposes.

Then again, if you have no option but to opt for artificial cannabis, you should ensure that they are produced in a GMP standard laboratory. It is impossible to create a THC-only, safe product otherwise.

All Types of Cannabis, Even the Medicinal Herb Will Get You High

There were times when some individuals had taken upon themselves to eradicate marijuana from the country, and such individuals became famous as anti-cannabis advocates. In order to give traction to their agenda, they made statements that sounded true for once but were, in fact, false. And the above statement is one of those myths propagated by the anti-cannabis squad.

Understandably, this statement is not true because there are a massive number of CBD-based cannabis medicines out there which only promote pain-relief and have little to do with getting you high. This is also quite evident in the fact that more and more states are making marijuana legal because of the positive effects of CBD in the body.

In addition, all thanks to public education through various online and offline mediums, this myth is losing traction because individuals know that THC is the psychoactive one. No drug which contains CBD can get medical patients high.

Edibles Are Not As Intoxicating As Concentrates and Flower

As much as we would like to believe that all cannabis edibles are safer and less psychoactive than oils, concentrates, and flowers; it is not valid. Only the sweet packaging of cannabis in the form of chocolates, cookies, brownies, and candies do not make them less intoxicating. They do not necessarily contain lesser amounts of THC. On the other hand, some variants can contain higher levels of THC than the concentrates themselves.

Yes, it is the THC content in an edible that determines its potency rather than the fact that it is a candy or a bar of chocolate. Therefore, we would advise you to look into the labels before advancing with the purchase. Also, ensure that the compound is evenly distributed in each serving of the edibles so that you do not end up with a more exceptional high from one serving and get none from the rest.

Another scare associated with edibles is that of overconsumption since they might take longer than smoking and vaporizing to show their effects. This is because the onset of effect happens when the edibles have been digested and the THC reaches your bloodstream. Now, the wait makes you think that you have not had enough of substance, so you end up eating more.

Stronger doses of THC than what your body can handle can lead to an imbalance in blood pressure and sudden panic attacks.

Consumers Can Get Addicted to Marijuana

Another misconception about marijuana based on unreliable stats is that individuals can get addicted to cannabis within a short period. This statement is propaganda of the anti-cannabis advocates because medicinal marijuana is not addictive.

Yes, as and when a medical professional prescribes cannabis or cannabis tablets to its patients, they make sure that every dosage is well-regulated. They ensure that only the prescribed amount owned by the patient and the consumption takes place under their watch. Moreover, the more addictive compound in cannabis, THC, is seldom present in medicinal marijuana. They are mostly CBD based. Therefore, there is not more than 0.1% of the chance that you will develop substance dependence while consuming medicinal cannabis.

However, the statement stands true of you to talk about the users who take cannabis for recreational purposes. Since the users do not have any disorder which can take up all the potent of marijuana, it is their brain that experiences a tremendous high. Its most receptors are blocked, and pleasure points receive way too many neurotransmitters that we feel great after consuming cannabis. Once the brain gets used to this high, you are in trouble.

The cannabis use disorder, when the individual feels bound to consume cannabis to feel better, converts into cannabis addiction if not addressed in time.

The National Institute on Drug Abuse suggests that the individuals who develop a taste for marijuana before they turn 18 are four times more likely to become prey to addiction to cannabis. The overall percentage of addicts, however, only account for 7-9% of the users becoming addicts.

Marijuana Serves As a Gateway Drug

Marijuana is a widely used drug that has penetrated the deepest roots of the world. The reason, understandably, is that one can simply obtain seeds and grow some inside their homes. Also, this is the reason why most individuals would accept marijuana to be the first drug they have laid hands upon.

However, mostly the individuals who try marijuana have tried alcohol or tobacco to begin with. Then again, there is no direct link between the two substances. Moreover, the nicotine present in tobacco, alcohol, and cannabis compounds are completely independent and do not trigger the desire for one another.

There have been studies that suggest that a majority of marijuana users have quit any king of substance consumption. There is no way that they advanced to more harmful substances such as cocaine and heroin.

Another argument that would debunk this myth is that there is a humongous difference between the percentage of cannabis users and that of hard drugs, the number being unbelievably high for marijuana users. Had marijuana acted as a gateway drug, more and more individuals would have switched to harder drugs, making the number equal or near equal.

Since the argument was proposed to keep marijuana from becoming legalized, medical patients do not switch to hard drugs later too. In fact, they move to pot for better; that is, so that they do not get addicted to opioids (pain relief that is given to patients under chemotherapy).

Cannabis Drug Tests Can Be Passed Through Internet Hacks

More often than not, it is the internet that proposes myths and misconceptions about cannabis just so that some of the other enterprises can make money. And, this is the origin of the above statement that individuals can clear cannabis tests, required by some recruiters, with the help of a few kits.

Well, the only way you can beat a drug test is by switching the urine samples because no amount of electrolytes of powdered chemicals can get your urine rid of traces of cannabis compounds. Moreover, drug tests are in the lookout for evidence of THC in your sample, which is challenging to get rid of because they are absorbed by the fat cells in your body. Moreover, no company selling detox kits knows how long your body will take to get rid of THC because it is entirely subjective. What you can actually get rid of are the traces of heroin, cocaine, and other hard drugs.

Apart from the above, the concentrate of the drug you consume, the purpose for which you are consuming, and for how long you have been into cannabis also determine whether the kits can help you succeed or not.

Another reason why drug tests are unbeatable is the type of test you are going for. If it is a saliva test, the consumption for up to the last 72 hours can harm you. In the case of urine tests, you have to be sober for the coming 30 days to clear them. As for hair-based tests, quitting is the only option.

Hemp and Cannabis Are Different Species of the Same Plant Kingdom

The above is a myth because all cannabis cultivars have different properties, and Hemp is one of them. It is not a separate species but the same species with lower levels of THC involved. Instead of THC, Hemp plants are rich in CBD compounds and are therefore more viable for medicinal purposes.

Furthermore, there is another notion that Hemp plants are female versions of cannabis plants. This is not true because hemp plants and cannabis plants have their own female and male counterparts. While both male and female, hemp plants are used to extract cannabinoids, only the female cannabis plant is used to extract concentrates.

Apart from the above misconceptions, one more suggests that CBD contains as many cannabinoids as a cannabis plant, which is false.

The above myths have originated because, perhaps, the dealers wanted to encourage individuals to buy more marijuana obtained from cannabis plants because Hemp-based marijuana was already accepted for medicinal use. Apart from that, the legalities only allowed the use of seed and stem, not the flower for extraction. The ones obtaining profits promoted the difference to allure individuals towards the enhanced effects of flower extracts.

Psychosis and Bipolar Disorders Are Often Caused Due to Cannabis

Another argument put forward by the anti-cannabis squad is that cannabis can lead individuals into ambiguity so much so that they become bipolar. Even though the consumption of marijuana by teenagers can be associated with reduced cognitive development, there is little evidence about psychosis and bipolar disorders.

These are the conditions that are a result of genetic makeup, head injuries in the past, neurological infections, and a history of child abuse. However, cannabis consumption can still trigger psychosis in individuals who had suffered the condition in the past.

Another fact is that more than half of individuals facing bipolar disorders have been consuming marijuana. But it is due to the soothing effects marijuana has on depression and anxiety-driven minds. Marijuana consumption is not a common cause of bipolar issues.

Cannabis and Its Concentrates Are Harmless

Whether you blame it on the internet, which is glorifying marijuana use or the sellers who want their business to expand, but marijuana is anything but harmless.

Yes, marijuana can cause harm in several ways, especially if kids or pets consume it. To worsen the situation, the concentrates and compounds of marijuana available today have become more potent today than ever. Some of the top-shelf concentrates can be as much as 99% cannabis.

Memory loss, difficulty in cognitive skills such as identifying objects and problem-solving and anxiety are common short-term effects of marijuana. The students who are found consuming marijuana face difficulty in keeping up with their studies.

According to studies conducted in educational institutions, significant harm that is associated with heavy consumption of marijuana is cognitive impairment. One study conducted by the McLean Hospital in Belmont, Massachusetts, suggests that the graduate students who have been in regular contact with cannabis lack concentration in studies. The effect of marijuana impairs their ability to memorize lessons, concentrate, and recollect what is being taught to them for a horrifying 24 hours.

A similar study conducted at the Iowa College of Medicine discovered that the mathematical skills and verbal ability of students get impaired due to the consumption of marijuana. This ultimately leads to deteriorated performance in school.

Marijuana is also infamous for harming the peak learning years of students by subjecting them to a lack of coordination in movement, deprived time perception, and sensory disorders. As a result of this, the students are not able to perform well in sports and other extracurricular activities as well.

Consumption of Cannabis Leads to Brain Damage

The motor skills, coordination, and concentration of individuals under the effect of marijuana do get affected. However, that does not mean that moderate consumption of marijuana will have a long-lasting impact on your brain. Instead, it is the more potent drugs such as cocaine and heroin that are known to trigger brain damage.

Also, marijuana and alcohol do not cause any harm to brain cells. What they do instead is they impair the ends of neurons, leading to a blockage in the transfer of messages from one cell to another.

The rise of this myth is a result of some experiments conducted on animals that show that the animals had lost their ability to think and act after continuous marijuana consumption.

Conclusion

Sometimes accepted, sometimes rejected; marijuana is a widely contested issue in this world, with a vast and increasing reach. While some individuals believe that it is a harmless drug to help people live a better, pain-free life; others believe that it is an addictive drug that can encourage users into consuming harder drugs. And this is the reason why many misconceptions have taken over the landscape.

So, we would advise you to conduct your own research before opting for marijuana consumption and not rely on theories floating on the internet.